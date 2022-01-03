Pendal Group Ltd Sells 2,531 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TransUnion by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 2,488.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

TRU stock opened at $118.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

