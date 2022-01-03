Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416,230 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE AUY opened at $4.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.09.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.