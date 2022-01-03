Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $58.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.