Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $668.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $656.47 and its 200-day moving average is $608.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.90 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

