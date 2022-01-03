Pendal Group Ltd Buys 4,300 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $9,226,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4,448.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 427,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

