Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report $53.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.18 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $208.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.61 million to $208.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $218.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $218.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. 2,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.56. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

