Peanut (NUX) Market Cap Tops $2.35 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $495,102.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

