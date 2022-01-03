PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 149,871 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.