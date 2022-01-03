PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 98,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,056,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,971,000 after acquiring an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,746,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

PYPL opened at $191.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.