PAXEX Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $8,099.96 and $6.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.32 or 0.00469271 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

