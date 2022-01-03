Particl Price Tops $1.76 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Particl has a market cap of $20.79 million and approximately $6,399.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003831 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00035823 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00372219 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,811,451 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

