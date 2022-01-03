Parachute (PAR) Price Down 41.7% Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $836,305.37 and $200,424.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

