Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,217,154. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $556.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.04 and a 200-day moving average of $463.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

