Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 554.5% in December

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 554.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 68,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,583. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

