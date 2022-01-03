Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

