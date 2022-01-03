Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Gap Down to $12.25

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.00. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 2,151 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,701.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

