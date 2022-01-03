Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Desjardins raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.

Orla Mining stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $945.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

