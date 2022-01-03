Origin Sport Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $50,802.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00127958 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars.

