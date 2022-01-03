OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Tops $894.13 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $894.13 million and $324.86 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.38 or 0.00013529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00368449 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

