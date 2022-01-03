Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $358.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.78. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.32.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.