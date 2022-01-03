Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 18 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $1,377.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,483.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,480.98. The company has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

