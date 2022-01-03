Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after purchasing an additional 147,268 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK opened at $366.31 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.70 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.39 and a 200-day moving average of $395.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

