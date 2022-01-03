Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,335 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 1.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $13.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.