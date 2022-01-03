Ocean Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $109.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

