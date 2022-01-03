Oasis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $185.47 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

