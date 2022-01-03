O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,047 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $643.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

