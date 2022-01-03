O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,093 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $75.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

