O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.