O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Encompass Health by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 251,049 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Encompass Health by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

