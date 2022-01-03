O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 74,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,506 shares of company stock worth $12,042,582 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

