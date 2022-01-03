Numeraire (NMR) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $31.73 or 0.00069145 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $186.82 million and $10.36 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,256 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

