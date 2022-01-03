NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. NS Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

