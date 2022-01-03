Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOG stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

