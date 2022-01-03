Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $255.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.19 and its 200-day moving average is $241.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

