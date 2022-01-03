Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NAT opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

