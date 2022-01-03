Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 52.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

