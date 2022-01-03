Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

