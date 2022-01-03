Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 367 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $439.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.16 and a 200-day moving average of $421.76. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $338.18 and a 1-year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

