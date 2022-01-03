Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 3,227 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.