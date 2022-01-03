Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000.

BSCN opened at $21.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

