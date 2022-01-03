NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NYSE:NKE opened at $166.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.