Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,893.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,803.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,698 shares of company stock worth $441,035,426. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

