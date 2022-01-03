Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $161.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

