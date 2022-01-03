NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Up 4.8%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 6,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,856,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several research firms have commented on NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $936.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,684 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 2,824,148 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 2,395,765 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.