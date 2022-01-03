NEXT.coin Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,920.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.55 or 0.00945314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00262416 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001611 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

