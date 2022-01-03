NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.40

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

NXE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

