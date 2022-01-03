New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,870 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,870 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 783.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 268,008 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.66 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

