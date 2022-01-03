New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,829 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Athene were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after buying an additional 217,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Athene by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after buying an additional 114,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,706,000 after buying an additional 315,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

Shares of ATH opened at $83.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,175 shares of company stock worth $954,260 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

