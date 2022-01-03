New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $57.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. Olin Co. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

