New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after buying an additional 293,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after buying an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,110,000 after buying an additional 90,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after purchasing an additional 886,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

